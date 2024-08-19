How to get the Katalina skin - Fortnite All the steps you need to complete to unlock the Katalina skin for Fortnite on mobile.

Fortnite players have a new skin to unlock in-game called Katalina. This skin features blue, pink, and white clothing and is part of the Feline Fandom and it even includes a neat set of paws! Here’s how to get the Katalina set in Fortnite, a reward exclusive to those playing on mobile devices.

How to get the Katalina skin



Source: Shacknews

The Katalina skin is a unique reward that is exclusive to players on the mobile version of Fortnite. The Fortnite App is available worldwide on Android. The Fortnite App is currently only available on iOS in the European Union. If you have access to the mobile version, you must complete the following Quests to unlock Katalina and the other rewards:

Earn 25,000 XP: Tactical Kat Wrap

Earn 50,000 XP: Kat Claws Pickaxe

Earn 75,000 XP: Katalina’s Kit Bag Backbling

Earn 100,000 XP: Katalina Outfit (Normal and LEGO)

As you can see, unlocking Katalina is pretty straightforward. All you need to do is earn 100,000 XP while playing on the Fortnite Mobile App and you will get the skin. You’ll also be earning other cosmetic items as you work toward this XP threshold. Not only that, but the Katalina skin comes in the normal version and a LEGO variant!

It’s important to note that dedicated streaming services, like Xbox Cloud Gaming, do not count as the Fortnite Mobile App even though you might be playing them through a mobile screen (like an iPad). You must use the Fortnite app that is downloaded via the Epic Games Store app on your mobile device.

Players have until the end of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 to earn the Katalina skin. This means that once it reaches November 2, 2024, you will not be able to get this skin, unless of course Epic Games offers it for sale via the store. Take a look at our Fortnite page for the latest news, guides, and more.