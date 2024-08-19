How to play split screen - Fortnite Learn how to set up split screen on Fortnite for PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Playing Fortnite split screen might just be one of the best ways to experience Epic Games’ battle royale with your friends. Players on PlayStation and Xbox consoles can play split screen with one other player, meaning you can do a bit of couch co-op in Duos of Squads. Setting it up is easy, you’ll just need two controllers.

How to set up split screen in Fortnite

To play split screen in Fortnite, connect the second controller when in the lobby and ensure the second player signs in to their console’s account. Once everyone is signed in, a new button will appear on the Fortnite lobby screen letting the second player log in to the game. Here are the steps to make this work:

Go to the Lobby in Fortnite Connect another controller to your Xbox or PlayStation Sign in to the second player’s console account (Xbox Live or PlayStation Network) Use the second controller to hold the log in button (Triangle or A) Log in to your Fortnite account

With the above steps done, the second player will appear in the lobby. There is nothing else you need to do, Fortnite will automatically enable split screen when the match launches. This will allow you and another player to team up for a match of Duos or Squads while sharing the one screen.

The official Epic Games support page notes a few limitations with the split screen in Fortnite. While the in-game screen is split, the lobby and menus won’t be shared. Additionally, you cannot share an inventory, if someone leaves a game the split screen feature will end, and you must both be using the same language settings.

Unfortunately, split screen in Fortnite is not currently supported on mobile devices, PC, or Nintendo Switch. You cannot play split screen in the other game modes either: Creative and Limited Time Modes, Save the World, Ranked Mode, or Solos.

Playing split screen in Fortnite is easy. Get yourself a second controller, connect it to your PlayStation or Xbox, sign in to the second account, and enjoy playing Squads and Duos! Be sure to visit our Fortnite page for the latest news about Epic Games’ popular battle royale.