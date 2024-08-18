Delta Force: Hawk Ops release date Mark your calendars for the upcoming release date of Delta Force: Hawk Ops as well as its early access period.

A lot of players have already flocked to the Delta Force: Hawk Ops alpha, but more have yet to gain access. This has left players wondering when Delta Force: Hawk Ops is coming out and whether there will be an early access period prior to launch. There’s a bit of good news if you haven’t managed to secure a spot in the alpha, because the early access period and release window is close!

Delta Force: Hawk Ops release date

Delta Force: Hawk Ops will launch in Q1 2025, according to comments made by lead developer Leo Yao in an interview with wccftech. Leo Yao’s response also noted that there would be an early access period for Delta Force: Hawk Ops in Q4 2024, which is the October to December period.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops is currently in alpha, with an early access period planned for Q4 2024 and release estimated for Q1 2025.

Source: Shacknews

This Delta Force: Hawk Ops early access period will be available on Steam for players to enjoy, which will give more people an opportunity to provide the developers at Team Jade with feedback. Presently, the game is in a lengthy alpha period, with players diving into the Battlefield-like Havoc Warfare mode and the Tarkov-like Tactical Turmoil mode.

While early access is slated for the last quarter of 2024, there’s no telling exactly when the current alpha will finish. When it does finish, you’ll just need to wait until Q4 2024 to play it again and then the first quarter of 2025 before you can access the full release. Be sure to check out our Delta Force: Hawk Ops page for more information about this hit new shooter.