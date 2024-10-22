New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

When is the Delta Force Open Beta?

The Delta Force Open Beta is launching soon, which will feature full live service, no more progress resets, and will act as the game's Early Access.
Team Jade
Players have been waiting a long time for the Delta Force Open Beta and it’s almost here. Though there have been a few alphas and playtests in the pass, this Open Beta will act as the game’s Early Access period, which means no more progress resets.

When is the Delta Force Open Beta?

The Delta Force Open Beta begins on Thursday, December 5, 2024 and will act as the game’s Early Access period and will be free-to-play. This means there will be no more progress resets and no more waits between being able to play it – once it’s live, it’s out there for you to enjoy whenever you want.

Delta Force PC Open Beta announcement

Source: Team Jade

Unfortunately, the Open Beta will not be available for console players as it is limited to the PC version of the game. The team at Team Jade is aiming to have a console and mobile version ready for public consumption in Q1 2025, this puts its release somewhere between January and March, inclusive.

As for what servers will be available, there should still be the servers that were active during the earlier playtests, including NA, EU, Asia, and South America. The official Delta Force social media account stated it is “aiming to roll out servers in more regions as we head into Early Access and beyond.” Those players, like myself, who were hoping for an OCE server should keep their fingers crossed.

The Delta Force Open Beta will be here on Thursday, December 5, 2024. This is just in time for the weekend, which means you’ll be able to enjoy all of the new content coming with this early access period. Take a look at our Delta Force page for our ongoing coverage of one of 2024’s hottest shooters.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

