New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Weekend Discussion - August 17, 2024

Ride on in for this Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Stuck in the 90s

Netflix is ready to keep going with That 90s Show, only instead of the next batch of episodes coming in October, they'll be here next week!

JK LOL

A brief retrospective on the brilliant career of JK Simmons from the man himself.

Into the Morty-verse

ICYMI, the Rick and Morty anime is out now. Give it a look on Max.

Shell shocked

Speaking of shows you might have missed, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, featuring the cast of Mutant Mayhem reprising their roles, is out now on Paramount Plus.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola