Weekend Discussion - August 17, 2024

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Stuck in the 90s

Netflix is ready to keep going with That 90s Show, only instead of the next batch of episodes coming in October, they'll be here next week!

JK LOL

A brief retrospective on the brilliant career of JK Simmons from the man himself.

Into the Morty-verse

ICYMI, the Rick and Morty anime is out now. Give it a look on Max.

Shell shocked

Speaking of shows you might have missed, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, featuring the cast of Mutant Mayhem reprising their roles, is out now on Paramount Plus.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!