Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club's is getting a demo on Nintendo Switch Next week, players interested in Emio - The Smiling Man will be able to play its opening chapters in a demo coming to the Switch eShop.

Nintendo’s upcoming crime drama narrative adventure, Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club will be getting a demo on Nintendo Switch ahead of its release on August 29, 2024. The demo is set to hit the Nintendo eShop early next week, and with it will come the first chapter of the game. What’s more, Nintendo will release more chapters for the demo in the coming days after the initial release and your progress through the demo will carry over to the main game.

Nintendo announced the details of the Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club via social media. According to Nintendo, the demo for The Smiling Man will release on the Nintendo Switch eShop on August 19, 2024. The initial release will include the first chapter of the game. Then, another chapter will be released on August 22, 2024, and a final chapter for the demo will land on August 27, 2024.

Play the opening chapters of Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club with a free demo, coming to #NintendoSwitch on 8/19 at 6pm PT.

📝More chapters to come on 8/22 at 6pm PT & 8/27 at 6pm PT

📝Carry over your progress to the full game on 8/29

Watch: https://t.co/bX3JpZ2L4f pic.twitter.com/cU0lwM95HH — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 16, 2024

The best part of these demos is that while they’ll give players a rich taste of what’s in store for them throughout Emio - The Smiling Man, they’ll also serve as a bridge to the full game. On August 29, 2024, when The Smiling Man is scheduled to launch on Nintendo Switch, players will be able to take the save from wherever they are in the demo over to the main game and pickup from right where they left off, meaning they don’t have immediately play through parts they’ve already completed.

Emio - The Smiling Man is a passion project with Metroid lead and long-time Nintendo producer Yoshio Sakamoto involved. With the game set at the end of the month, we’ll look forward to the mysteries Emio - The Smiling Man has in store for us. Stay tuned for more coverage here at Shacknews!