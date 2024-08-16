All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Medallions and what they do Medallions are back, giving us all access to the power of mysterious heroes and villains from other dimensions.

Marvel has once again invaded Fortnite, and it's time for Chapter 5, Season 4, Absolute Doom. That also means that Medallions have returned, and there are a few of these hidden around the map for you to try and get your hands on. Each one offers an interesting ability, and they can be the difference between a win or being sent back to the Battle Bus.

All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Medallions

Image via Epic Games

There are currently three Medallions available in the game, with a fourth on the way later in the season.

The Siphon Medallion - this can be found at Castle Doom, in the throne room. You will need to defeat the Doombot, who will drop both the Siphon Medallion and the Mythic Monarch Pistol. Siphon will return shields and health every time you take out an enemy, making it king in firefights.

- this can be found at Castle Doom, in the throne room. You will need to defeat the Doombot, who will drop both the Siphon Medallion and the Mythic Monarch Pistol. Siphon will return shields and health every time you take out an enemy, making it king in firefights. The Stealth Medallion - this can be found in Doomstadt, along with the Mythic version of the Sovereign Shotgun. You will need to take out Mysterio to get them, which is no easy feat. This can grant temporary invisibility while you are crouched, perfect for ambushing an unsuspecting enemy.

- this can be found in Doomstadt, along with the Mythic version of the Sovereign Shotgun. You will need to take out Mysterio to get them, which is no easy feat. This can grant temporary invisibility while you are crouched, perfect for ambushing an unsuspecting enemy. The Reveal Medallion - this can be found at The Raft, and you'll need to deal with Emma Frost to get it, as well as the Mythic Striker Burst Rifle. This medallion will occasionally reveal nearby enemies.

- this can be found at The Raft, and you'll need to deal with Emma Frost to get it, as well as the Mythic Striker Burst Rifle. This medallion will occasionally reveal nearby enemies. The fourth medallion will be the 7th-anniversary medallion that will arrive in the game as Fortnite celebrates its birthday. We don't have any details on this as of yet.

For my money, the Siphon Medallion is the clear winner, and the Reveal Medallion takes second place, with Stealth coming in third. If you manage to get your hands on all three, however, then you might just be unbeatable.

On top of the medallions, you can get your hands on the powerful Doom's Arcane Gauntlets, which will level buildings and enemies alike. These drop from the Doombot when you defeat him. You can also get Captain American's Shield as ground loot or from chests, giving you ample protection from the wannabe Dr. Dooms that will be running around.

Also, some good news for mobile gamers: Fortnite is returning to iOS in the EU and Android devices around the world.If you have been missing the chart-topping Battle Royale while on your commute, then your troubles will soon be over.