Steam is making changes to game description rules in September 2024 Developers will no longer be able to use Steam game descriptions to link to other Steam games or third-party websites.

A big change is coming to the way that developers are allowed to handle descriptions of their games on Steam. For better or worse, Valve has published new rules that will go into effect on Steam in September, giving developers time to respond and adhere to the rules regarding any games they may have on the platform. These rules include forbidding links to third party sites and separate Steam games, which has elicited a mixed response from the community.

Valve posted its updated rules to Steam game descriptions in a SteamWorks post this week. The rules are largely about what can and can’t be posted in specific sections of a game’s Steam page descriptions. It includes the following four areas:

The "About The Game" section

The "Short Description" section

Any "Special Announcement" sections

The "Awards" section

Steam Next Fest was reportedly a spurring factor to the changes in game descriptions as game demos have become a big part of events like it.

Source: Valve

The rules go on state the following:

No links to other websites: This means that you cannot use your store page to link to any other website, including social media pages. There are specific link fields provided within your store page editor for linking to common social media platforms or your own website.

This means that you cannot use your store page to link to any other website, including social media pages. There are specific link fields provided within your store page editor for linking to common social media platforms or your own website. No embedded imagery that mimics Steam store UI or buttons: You should not have images or animations that are meant to look like Steam UI such as images that look like wishlist buttons or game capsules or prices.

You should not have images or animations that are meant to look like Steam UI such as images that look like wishlist buttons or game capsules or prices. No images, links, or widgets pointing to other games on Steam: This means that you cannot use your store page description to advertise other products on Steam. If you have related products, you can set up bundles, franchises, or developer homepages.

It should be noted that Valve isn’t dissuading devs from posting social media links, but it is demanding that those links be posted in the Basic Info section of a game’s page. Prologue games that would lead into bigger also get special mention as games that are “effectively advertisements for OTHER store pages on Steam.” Prologue games aren’t outright banned, but Steam suggests labeling them as “demos” for better traction.

With September being the deadline before these rules go into effect, it will be interesting to see what conversations come of this, if it proves truly beneficial, or which games it might cause trouble for. Stay tuned to our Steam topic as we continue to follow this story for further updates.