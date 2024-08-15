New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Testing Tactical Turmoil in Delta Force: Hawk Ops

This week, the gang heads into Tactical Turmoil, Delta Force: Hawk Ops' take on an extraction game mode. Will they survive?
Jan Ole Peek
TiMi Studio Group
1

Another week away from sims, another week to explore new ways to die in Delta Force: Hawk Ops. This week, Jan will take his squad into Tactical Turmoil, the extraction mode that relies more on skill and planning than quick reactions and adrenaline. Or so Jan hopes.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will share with you his first foray into this mode, not just in Delta Force: Hawk Ops, but in any similar game, to be honest. Having never spent much time in popular extraction shooters like Escape From Tarkov, this should be an interesting experience, one way or another.

If you do join us over on Twitch, don’t hesitate to say hello and provide your input on strategies and tactical decisions. Interacting with you folks is the best part of these streams, and we appreciate all the support. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. His current gaming schedule is dominating by simulations of all kinds, ranging from flight simulation, to racing, farming, and anything else that lets him live out fantasies without having to get up from his chair.

