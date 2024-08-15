ShackStream: Testing Tactical Turmoil in Delta Force: Hawk Ops This week, the gang heads into Tactical Turmoil, Delta Force: Hawk Ops' take on an extraction game mode. Will they survive?

Another week away from sims, another week to explore new ways to die in Delta Force: Hawk Ops. This week, Jan will take his squad into Tactical Turmoil, the extraction mode that relies more on skill and planning than quick reactions and adrenaline. Or so Jan hopes.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will share with you his first foray into this mode, not just in Delta Force: Hawk Ops, but in any similar game, to be honest. Having never spent much time in popular extraction shooters like Escape From Tarkov, this should be an interesting experience, one way or another.

