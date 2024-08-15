New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 139

We're catching up on all things D23 on this week's PGTC!
Donovan Erskine
1

Happy Friday Eve! We're back after missing our show last week to catch up on the latest news in film and television. Join Donovan and Greg for Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 139 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We'll also discuss the announcement of Incredibles 3 and the first look at Toy Story 5. Shacknews EIC and CEO Asif Khan will join us later in the show for a live reaction to the trailer for season 2 of Tulsa King, a show he loves dearly.

Grab a tasty red apple and get cozy. It's time for Episode 139 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

