Dead Island 2 to get New Game+ & Neighborhood Watch horde mode in October update
New weapons, a new location, and more are also on the way in October's free update.
Dambuster Studios and Deep Silver released Dead Island 2 earlier this year, but the devs are getting quite a massive update ready for this coming October. Dambuster announced that it is getting ready to launch New Game+ in Dead Island 2, complete with new weapons, skins, and more, and if that wasn’t enough, a new “Neighborhood Watch” horde mode is also on the way, featuring a tower defense-style traps as players fight to survive waves of infected hordes.
Dambuster went into details about the upcoming features of the October 2024 update in a Steam Developer’s Blog post this week. Coming for free to all Dead Island 2 players on October 22, 2024, the headliners of this upcoming update are New Game+ and Neighborhood Watch:
Patch 6 drops Oct 22, bringing New Game Plus and a brand new coop horde mode - Neighborhood Watch - free for all players!— Dead Island (@deadislandgame) August 14, 2024
Curious to know more? Dive deeper: https://t.co/q1jM2yHniF#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA #BackToHELLA
Indeed, it doesn’t end at New Game+ either, Dambuster goes on to describe the Neighborhood Watch mode as a co-op affair where players will take on the role of the Bobcats and work together to clear the infected out of their HELL-A community. There will be mission objectives, traps and arsenals to setup, and new abilities and weapons await in a new location built for the mode.
With this update slated for October, it’s worth remembering that while Dead Island 2 didn’t get our best review score, we (and other players) did appreciate its visceral combat and turn-your-brain-off action. Stay tuned for new details on the upcoming update as it approaches, right here at Shacknews.
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Dead Island 2 to get New Game+ & Neighborhood Watch horde mode in October update