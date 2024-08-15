Dead Island 2 to get New Game+ & Neighborhood Watch horde mode in October update New weapons, a new location, and more are also on the way in October's free update.

Dambuster Studios and Deep Silver released Dead Island 2 earlier this year, but the devs are getting quite a massive update ready for this coming October. Dambuster announced that it is getting ready to launch New Game+ in Dead Island 2, complete with new weapons, skins, and more, and if that wasn’t enough, a new “Neighborhood Watch” horde mode is also on the way, featuring a tower defense-style traps as players fight to survive waves of infected hordes.

Dambuster went into details about the upcoming features of the October 2024 update in a Steam Developer’s Blog post this week. Coming for free to all Dead Island 2 players on October 22, 2024, the headliners of this upcoming update are New Game+ and Neighborhood Watch:

In a few months players will be able to dive back into the epic main story with their favorite characters and weapons, cranking up the action with an additional skill slot and increased level cap. But it doesn't end here: the game mode adds fresh skins and brutal weapons, plus an increased difficulty and brand new foes.

Patch 6 drops Oct 22, bringing New Game Plus and a brand new coop horde mode - Neighborhood Watch - free for all players!



Indeed, it doesn’t end at New Game+ either, Dambuster goes on to describe the Neighborhood Watch mode as a co-op affair where players will take on the role of the Bobcats and work together to clear the infected out of their HELL-A community. There will be mission objectives, traps and arsenals to setup, and new abilities and weapons await in a new location built for the mode.

With this update slated for October, it’s worth remembering that while Dead Island 2 didn’t get our best review score, we (and other players) did appreciate its visceral combat and turn-your-brain-off action. Stay tuned for new details on the upcoming update as it approaches, right here at Shacknews.