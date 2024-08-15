Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 downtime schedule Here's when Fortnite servers will go down for maintenance and when they're expected to be back up.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is set to add a slew of Marvel characters and locations inspired by the comic book universe. It’ll come alongside a major update, which will take the Fortnite servers down for several hours. If you want to know when Fortnite servers will go down for the Chapter 5 Season 4 update, we’ve got the details.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 downtime schedule



Source: Epic Games

Fortnite will enter downtime on August 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. PT/11 a.m. ET. As with past seasons, downtime is expected to last for at least a few hours, meaning that the next season of Fortnite will begin in the early morning hours of August 16.

During this period, Fortnite will be inaccessible, and players will not be able to log in. This is so that developer Epic Games can properly deploy the update for Chapter 5 Season 4. Once downtime has concluded, players will need to install the update before they can jump back in.

If you’re anxiously waiting to jump into Fortnite’s Absolute Doom season, you should keep an eye on the Fortnite Status X account. Epic Games will use this account to announce the end of downtime and the official beginning of Chapter 5 Season 4. Consider turning on notifications so that you know exactly when you can jump in.

That’s when downtime begins for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 and when we expect it to end. Make Shacknews your home for everything Fortnite.