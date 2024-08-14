How to get MandelBricks - Delta Force: Hawk Ops Get your hands on MandelBricks in Delta Force: Hawk Ops so you can earn some cool weapon skins.

MandelBricks are the lootbox equivalent in Delta Force: Hawk Ops. These golden, oblong containers hold all kinds of rewards like weapon skins and even packs. Sometimes, there will also be rewards for opening a certain number of MandelBricks, which is why it’s so appealing to actually try and get your hands on them.

How to get MandelBricks

The screen that shows the Daily missions for Havoc Warfare also reveals that you can earn MandelBricks by performing well in battle.

Source: Shacknews

There is a chance to earn two MandelBricks per week it you place among the top 25 percent. The top 25 percent refers to both teams. So even placing eighth on your team does not mean you’ve actually landed within this metric. On top of this, even if you do manage to get into the top 25 percent, there’s still only a chance to get a MandelBrick.

MandelBricks have a high chance of appearing in the Confidential difficulty level.

Source: Shacknews

The other way to get a MandelBrick is through the Tactical Turmoil mode. Playing Normal has a low chance of containing a MandelBrick while the Confidential difficulty has a high chance. Now, this isn’t guaranteed, you’re still going to need to get lucky and actually find it. You'll also need to be Operator level 12 to unlock this difficulty.

How to open MandelBricks

Here's a neat skin I unlocked in my first MandelBrick.

Source: Shacknews

Once you finally get a MandelBrick, it can be found in the Collections tab (F7) under the MandelBrick section. Select the box and then click and drag down to scan it. Once scanned, you can pop it open and get your reward. As you can see here, I managed to get the Frontier Technology skin for the M4A1 Assault Rifle.

MandelBrick rewards

How nice is this Vector skin you get for scanning 75 MandelBricks?

Source: Shacknews

There are a lot of different rewards inside a MandelBrick but the main two are weapon skins and packs. Packs come in different rarities and contain a collection of items for you to use, typically in the Tactical Turmoil mode.

Once you’ve unlocked a MandelBrick, click the Rewards tab to see what possible rewards are in the other crates (there’s also a Scan Log to see what rewards you’ve received in the past). This screen will also show you an overall reward you can earn. During the alpha, players could earn a unique skin for the Vector SMG by scanning 75 MandelBricks.

Outside of these two sources, there may be other ways to earn MandelBricks in the future. We’ll be sure to update this as Team Jade reveals new drops. For more help with this game, check out our Delta Force: Hawk Ops page.