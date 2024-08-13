ShackStream: Eldenvania Episode 2 We took down Morgott and got to Stormveil Castle last week, so join us as we whip our way to Godrick the Grafted on this week's Eldenvania!

The Vampire Killer sings for the blood of the wicked, and we will satisfy its thirst with another episode of Eldenvania! It’s an Elden Ring run where we play the game as if it were a Castlevania game, which works surprisingly well despite being very challenging.

We beat Morgott last time, claiming our first boss and planting ourselves at the gates of Stormveil Castle. Deep within, Godrick the Grafted awaits us, and there are plenty of nasty foes between us and him. Join us as we go live with Elden Ring on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 3:15 p.m. PT / 6:15 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

In case you forgot, here are the rules of the Eldenvania run, as imposed by mnyself:

A whip must be used as the main weapon. It will have holy attributes.

Castlevania subweapon stand-ins can be used, but not as the main weapon, including holy water pots, daggers, and an axe to name a few. Special versions of items like Kukri can be used as long as it fits a subweapon class.

Flasks cannot be used readily. We have a talisman that restores FP on kills (acting as Hearts), and a flask heal can only be used if we discover a secret wall (wall chicken rule)

Can we get through Stormveil Castle and bring down Godrick the Grafted? Find out as we go live with Eldenvania shortly!