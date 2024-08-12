How to get early access to Arena Breakout: Infinite Gain access to the early version of Arena Breakout: Infinite and get a taste of the newest tactical shooter.

Arena Breakout: Infinite has arrived in early access. Fans of the tactical shooter genre are no doubt looking to dive into the game and experience what it has to offer. Before that happens, there are a few things you need to do, as accessing this early version of the game is currently not possible through Steam.

Arena Breakout: Infinite early access download

Download the Arena Breakout: Infinite launch via the official site to install the game and play in early access.

Source: Shacknews

Arena Breakout: Infinite is currently only available in early access via the Level Infinite game launcher. The game is unavailable on Steam at the time of writing. In fact, there’s no telling whether early access will come to Steam. If you want to play, you’ll need to go through the official platform. To get into the early access version of the game, follow these steps:

Go to the Arena Breakout: Infinite official site Click the download button Run the installer and then create an account Login and select the download button

The download for Arena Breakout: Infinite is roughly 50 GB on PC, so you’ll need to make sure you have plenty of hard drive space. Once it’s downloaded, boot it up and enjoy the latest addition to the tactical extraction shooter genre.

The early access period of Arena Breakout: Infinite will include three maps for players to explore: Farm, Valley, and Armory. Players can also use 48 weapons and check out the two weather conditions, sunny and overcast.

For those not in the know, Arena Breakout: Infinite is a new tactical extraction shooter, similar to Escape from Tarkov and Delta Force: Hawk Ops’ Tactical Turmoil mode. The game boasts some impressive visuals, realistic audio design, and shooting designed to mimic reality. Be sure to follow the game’s progress via our Arena Breakout: Infinite page.