2024 Pokemon World Championships: Prize pool, schedule, in-game promos, and how to watch Pokemon comes to Hawaii and we have everything you need to know about every major competition happening at this year's World Championships.

The 2024 Pokemon World Championships are set to begin and will unfold throughout the weekend. The best players from around the world have come to Honolulu, Hawaii for a chance at glory across Pokemon's four core games: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, The Pokemon Trading Card Game, Pokemon GO, and Pokemon Unite. With the big event coming to American soil, Shacknews couldn't pass up on a chance to be present. Check out our full guide on how to watch all of the action.

How much is the 2024 Pokemon World Championships prize pool?

The 2024 Pokemon World Championships will award over $2,000,000 USD in cash across three different age groups and four different games. Here are the current prize totals for each of the four games set to be played over the weekend:

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

1st place - $30,000

2nd place - $20,000

3rd-4th place - $15,000

5th-8th place - $10,000

9th-16th place - $5,000

The Pokemon Trading Card Game

1st place - $50,000

2nd place - $30,000

3rd-4th place - $20,000

5th-8th place - $15,000

9th-16th place - $10,000

17th-32nd place - $5,000

Pokemon GO

1st place - $20,000

2nd place - $15,000

3rd place - $13,000

4th place - $12,000

5th-6th place - $9,000

7th-8th place - $5,000

9th-12th place - $2,000

13th-16th place - $1,000

Pokemon Unite

1st place - $100,000

2nd place - $75,000

3rd place - $65,000

4th place - $60,000

5th-6th place - $45,000

7th-8th place - $25,000

9th-12th place - $10,000

13th-16th place - $5,000

Additional prize details may be forthcoming.

What are the different competitive Pokemon age groups?

You might see the terms Masters, Senior, and Junior divisions a lot this weekend. These represent the three different age groups that will compete at this tournament. Here are the distinct age groups:

Masters Division - Born in 2007 or earlier

Senior Division - Born anytime from 2008-2011

Junior Division - Born in 2012 or later

Both the Pokemon TCG and VGC competitions have a Masters, Senior, and Junior divisions. Pokemon GO and Pokemon Unite do not have separate age divisions.

What's the 2024 Pokemon World Championships Schedule?

Here's the full schedule for the weekend (all times listed in PT):

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Friday, August 16, 12:45 p.m.-11:45 p.m. : Day 1 Swiss

: Day 1 Swiss Saturday, August 17, 12:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. : Day 2 Swiss, Top 8, Top 4

: Day 2 Swiss, Top 8, Top 4 Sunday, August 18, 5:15 p.m.: Final matches for all age divisions

The Pokemon Trading Card Game

Friday, August 16, 12:45 p.m.-11:45 p.m. : Day 1 Swiss

: Day 1 Swiss Saturday, August 17, 12:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. : Day 2 Swiss, Top 8, Top 4

: Day 2 Swiss, Top 8, Top 4 Sunday, August 18, 1:15 p.m.: Final matches for all age divisions

Pokemon GO

Friday, August 16, 12:45 p.m.-10:00 p.m. : Bracket Stage

: Bracket Stage Saturday, August 17, 12:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. : Bracket Stage until Top 2

: Bracket Stage until Top 2 Saturday, August 18, 12:00 p.m.: Grand Finals



Source: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Unite

Friday, August 16, 12:45 p.m.-11:00 p.m. : Group Play

: Group Play Saturday, August 17, 12:00 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: Bracket Play

Closing Ceremonies

Sunday, August 18: 8:30 p.m.

How to Watch the 2024 Pokemon World Championships

Twitch streams are available for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, The Pokemon Trading Card Game, Pokemon GO, and Pokemon Unite. The final day will be seen in its entirety on the main Pokemon Twitch channel.

Individual streams can also be found on the Pokemon YouTube channel. Pokemon Unite competition can be found on its own YouTube channel.

2024 Pokemon World Championship in-game events and giveaways



Source: The Pokemon Company

The home viewer is in line to receive special drops and gifts for watching this year's competitions.

For those who play The Pokemon Trading Card Game, tune in this weekend for a special code that can be redeemed for a special illustration rare Pecharunt EX card. Those who play Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can pick up a Level 50 Sylveon from Tomoya Ogawa's 2023 Pokemon VGC World Championships-winning team. Plus, don't forget that there's a Tera Raid event featuring Chest Form Gimmighoul happening in Scarlet & Violet right now through August 22. Twitch Drops will also be active across the Pokemon GO, Pokemon TCG Live, and Pokemon Unite streams.

To learn more about these giveaways, visit the Pokemon Worlds website.

For Pokemon Unite players, enter the gift code WCS2024 to pick up a Platinum Gengar Boost Emblem. The in-game shop will also feature special bundles and discounts throughout the weekend.

Finally, Pokemon GO players can pick up special Timed Research codes. Day 1 will feature the itsAXN's Champion Timed Research, featuring an encounter with Sableye that knows the Fast Attack Shadow Claw and Charged Attack Foul Play along with an Elite Charged TM and more. Day 2 will feature Team Building: Great League Timed Research that will offer three paths, each offering Pokemon that will make a solid Great League team. Option 1 will reward Dunsparce, Mantine, and Pancham, Option 2 will reward Galarian Weezing, Skorupi, and Chespin, and Option 3 will reward Jigglypuff, Shellos, and Inkay. Tune in to the Pokemon GO Twitch channel during the competition to find your codes, which will expire 30 minutes after they're revealed on-stream. Visit the Pokemon GO website to learn more and also for instructions on how to redeem your code.

How to Watch the 2024 Pokemon World Championships VODs

The full broadcast, as well as top matches from the weekend, are being posted in full on the Pokemon YouTube channel.