Two games based on the Halloween movies are in development at Boss Team Games

One title is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 with John Carpenter 'intimately involved.'
Donovan Erskine
Trancas
2

Boss Team Games, the studio behind 2022’s Evil Dead, is developing two video games based on the 1978 horror classic Halloween. One of these games is being developed in Unreal Engine 5, and will include input from John Carpenter, who directed the original film and composed its iconic signature theme.

Boss Team Games announced its pair of Halloween games through IGN this morning. Both games will be based on the slasher film franchise and are being developed in association with the producers of the series. Boss Team Games said in a statement that the games will let fans “relive moments from the film and play as classic characters from one of the most iconic and important horror films of all time."

Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in Halloween, hiding from Michael Myers.

Source: Trancas

The developer neglected to confirm gameplay details for either of its Halloween games. Boss Team Games most recently developed Evil Dead, an asymmetrical multiplayer game based on the 1981 horror movie. It’s unclear if one of the upcoming Halloween games will feature an asymmetrical multiplayer format.

Halloween is the latest horror film series to get a video game adaptation. This past spring brought Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, and a video game based on A Quiet Place is due out this October. Bookmark Shacknews’ 2024 video game release dates calendar for updates on every upcoming launch.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

