Two games based on the Halloween movies are in development at Boss Team Games

Boss Team Games, the studio behind 2022’s Evil Dead, is developing two video games based on the 1978 horror classic Halloween. One of these games is being developed in Unreal Engine 5, and will include input from John Carpenter, who directed the original film and composed its iconic signature theme.

Boss Team Games announced its pair of Halloween games through IGN this morning. Both games will be based on the slasher film franchise and are being developed in association with the producers of the series. Boss Team Games said in a statement that the games will let fans “relive moments from the film and play as classic characters from one of the most iconic and important horror films of all time."



The developer neglected to confirm gameplay details for either of its Halloween games. Boss Team Games most recently developed Evil Dead, an asymmetrical multiplayer game based on the 1981 horror movie. It’s unclear if one of the upcoming Halloween games will feature an asymmetrical multiplayer format.

Halloween is the latest horror film series to get a video game adaptation. This past spring brought Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, and a video game based on A Quiet Place is due out this October. Bookmark Shacknews’ 2024 video game release dates calendar for updates on every upcoming launch.