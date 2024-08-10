Weekend Discussion - August 10, 2024 (D23 Expo edition)

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Skeleton in the closet

A new trailer for the next big Star Wars show aired during the Friday night D23 Expo showcase. It certainly looks different and different isn't always a bad thing with a franchise like Star Wars.

Witch is witch

It took until maybe a month before the first episode, but I'm finally more intrigued by this show.

Winners don't lose

Pixar had a lot of movies to announce last night, but the studio also showed off a clip from its first big Disney+ show.

If they're tryin', they're Lion

As great as many of the reveals were last night, the showcase ended with a look at Mufasa: The Lion King, a movie that I still can't make heads or tails of why it even exists. Nothing about this looks any kind of interesting and the new songs they showed off feel uninspired.

Not helping this movie is that, last I checked, it's still releasing head-to-head with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 with Keanu Reeves as Shadow. I never thought Sega would beat Disney at their own game, but it will likely happen that weekend.

Weekend Grooves

And to celebrate the Disney on Broadway announcement of a musical adaptation of The Greatest Showman (which... where do I even start with that?), take us home, Hugh Jackman.

