Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies mode will let you save and quit Solo games

Fans of Call of Duty’s Zombies mode are far too familiar with the struggle of being on a great run when real world responsibilities come calling. With the upcoming release of Black Ops 6, developer Treyarch is finally introducing a way to properly pause and save your Zombies progress save and resume your Zombies progress for the first time ever.

Treyarch announced the new Zombies feature in a blog post all about the game mode yesterday. When playing Solo, players can elect to save their progress “provided [they] are at full health, aren’t downed, dead, or actively engaged in an Exfil.” They can later load this save file and continue their progress.



Source: Activision

Players will also have the ability to temporarily pause the game when playing Zombies in Solo mode. If the game is paused long enough, it will automatically save the player's progress from the moment of the pause. Zombies’ Squad mode will not feature the ability to save group progress, but players who disconnect will be able to rejoin the game after spectating for a period of time.

The quality of life improvements to Zombies in Black Ops 6 will likely excite longtime fans of the mode, which has been around since 2008’s Call of Duty: World at War. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to launch on October 25, 2024 and will be the first game in the series to launch on Xbox Game Pass.