New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies mode will let you save and quit Solo games

Solo Zombies players will be able to save their progress and continue it later.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Activision
1

Fans of Call of Duty’s Zombies mode are far too familiar with the struggle of being on a great run when real world responsibilities come calling. With the upcoming release of Black Ops 6, developer Treyarch is finally introducing a way to properly pause and save your Zombies progress save and resume your Zombies progress for the first time ever.

Treyarch announced the new Zombies feature in a blog post all about the game mode yesterday. When playing Solo, players can elect to save their progress “provided [they] are at full health, aren’t downed, dead, or actively engaged in an Exfil.” They can later load this save file and continue their progress.

Four playable characters in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Source: Activision

Players will also have the ability to temporarily pause the game when playing Zombies in Solo mode. If the game is paused long enough, it will automatically save the player's progress from the moment of the pause. Zombies’ Squad mode will not feature the ability to save group progress, but players who disconnect will be able to rejoin the game after spectating for a period of time.

The quality of life improvements to Zombies in Black Ops 6 will likely excite longtime fans of the mode, which has been around since 2008’s Call of Duty: World at War. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to launch on October 25, 2024 and will be the first game in the series to launch on Xbox Game Pass.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola