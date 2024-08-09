Morphing explained - Deathbound From morph strikes to morph dodging, Deathbound's morph mechanic is a great source of power.

Morphing is a powerful mechanic in Deathbound. This system lets you literally morph between four different characters, shifting your form and changing the types of attacks you can do. By understanding the nuances of the ability, you can string together powerful morph strikes and better dodges.

How morphing works

When you find another character and absorb its essence, you will be able to assign it to one of four slots in Deathbound. Once assigned, you can then press the appropriate button to morph into that character. You can also press the Y button on an Xbox controller to morph to the character with the most stamina.

You can switch between the characters assigned to the D-pad at any time.

Source: Shacknews

Each character has its own weapons and movesets as well as health and stamina. However, if one character dies, all characters die and you restart. For this reason, if one character gets low on health, morph to another one and do not switch back to the one with low health unless you can guarantee its safety.

How to do morph strikes

Morph strikes are a powerful attack that deals significant damage.

Source: Shacknews

Morph strikes, or morph attacks, are a special move that happens when you morph to a new character mid-attack. You need at least one slot of Sync in order to perform one of these moves. To do this move, perform an attack and once the attack animation ends, change to another character. If done correctly, the game will slow down and the character you switch to will be performing an attack.

When your Sync bar is completely full, a successful morph strike will consume four bars. However, it will do a much more powerful strike. You can follow up a morph strike with another one, provided you have the necessary Sync.

How to do morph dodges

The position of the characters you equip can affect your abilities and stats.

Source: Shacknews

Performing a morph dodge is exactly the same as a morph strike. Press the dodge button and immediately switch to another character. If done correctly, you will dodge and change to the new character. This is a great way to keep dodging even if one character’s stamina gets low. Remember to play with where you assign the characters in the slot. A different position can yield better stamina consumption results, which can affect your morph abilities.

Morphing is simple to do – it’s just the press of a button – the real challenge comes from performing morph strikes and dodges. If you do these in combat, your enemies will get hit for big damage, which will help you smash through some of the game’s tougher boss fights. Take a look at our Deathbound page to learn more about the game.