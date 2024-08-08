The Finals update 3.8.0 patch notes re-introduce a cash loss on team wipe
The latest patch also introduces XP bonuses while playing with friends, fixes to the stairs on Kyoto, and a new Emerald rank in World Tour.
The Finals is one of the best shooters out there at the moment and it only gets better with each update. For update 3.8.0, the team at Embark Studios have re-introduced a penalty for wiping in World Tour, fixed those pesky stairs on Kyoto, added some nice XP bonuses, and a whole lot more.
The Finals update 3.8.0 patch notes
The Finals update 3.8.0 patch notes come courtesy of the official site for The Finals. This one doesn’t make any buffs or nerfs to weapons and abilities; instead, it focuses solely on fixing some problems, giving players more XP, and adds some new rewards to chase. Check out the notes below.
All that glitters is not gold.. Sometimes it’s Emerald!
It’s time to ask the age-old question, Contestants - CAN YOU REACH THE FINALS?
Today we’re finally unlocking THE FINALS inside the World Tour for all players who have reached a World Tour Badge Tier of Gold 1! Here you’ll be able to continue your badge progression past Gold and into Emerald, with unique rewards unlocking for each tier you achieve. In THE FINALS you only earn win points for winning an entire World Tour Tournament - so this truly is a challenge for our most seasoned contestants to show off their dedication.
We’re also heading to the next stop on the World Tour, the DISSUN Challenge. For this one, we’re updating the rules a bit by reintroducing cash loss on team wipe at 10% of total team cash. Make sure to play the DISSUN Challenge, and all of THE FINALS, with a friend or two because with this update we’re also introducing bonus Battle Pass XP when playing in a party!
UPDATE FOR CLARITY: For those who have already reached Gold 1 in the World Tour, please note that you have THE FINALS tile unlocked and the normal World Tour now appears locked. Have no fear, you will still be able to play with your friends and progress along your Emerald badges, regardless of the badge level of your party members. We realize, now that it is live, that this was a confusing way to present this change and we’ll work on a fix to make it more clear. Regardless of your badge level (Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Emerald), you are all still playing World Tour.
When it comes to bug-fixes we have another fix for the infinite loading screen, fixed the issue which caused the very bright contestant selection screen and we solved the unclimbable stairs on Kyoto!
Full list of changes below:
Balance Changes
Game Modes
World Tour
- Teams now lose 10% of their cash total on team wipe
- Dev Note: The rule changes we tested during the VOLPE Championship seem to have had positive results both with the community and in the analytics data we’ve been looking at. For our next World Tour stop, the DISSUN Challenge, we’ll keep testing this rule set, but with team wipe penalties reintroduced at 10%. This will allow us to continue to monitor how these changes impact the game. Huge thanks to everyone who provided feedback and impressions over the past two weeks!
- Increased the number of Win Points earned for reaching the second round of a tournament from 5 to 7
- Increased the number of Win Points earned for reaching the final of a tournament from 12 to 16
- Increased the number of Win Points earned for winning a tournament from 20 to 26
- Dev Note: Win Points are not accumulative. They are awarded based on where you finished in a tournament, meaning that if you win a tournament, you earn 26 points in total.
Content and Bug Fixes
Animation
- Fixed issue where charged weapons would stay charged visually for spectators at times
Characters
- Allowing watches to show properly when paired with the Alien upper body cosmetic
Gadgets
- Fixed an issue where goo would not stick to surfaces as intended
Game Modes
- “THE FINALS” tile is now live in World Tour. Contestants who achieved Gold 1 can participate in THE FINALS to progress through the Emerald Rank where only tournament wins reward win points
- Respawn tokens should now show the proper amount
- The elimination sequence is now showing again before going to a new match
- Fixes for weather being applied wrong in the squad intro sequence
- Fixed lights being too bright during team introductions in some instances
Maps
Kyoto
- Tweaked Respawn points to be more evenly spread across the entire map
- Fixed staircase that was difficult to traverse
Progression
- Added bonus XP while playing in a party, players in a party of 2 will earn +7,5% XP and players in a party of 3 or more will earn +10% XP towards their Battle Pass
Specializations
The Evasive Dash specialization will now open doors automatically when dashing into them
Stability
- Crash fixes
- Fixed another issue which could cause an infinite loading screen
- Dev Note: This issue has been difficult to solve, so please make sure to let us know on our Discord Server if you still experience it after this update!
- Fixed a connection issue where users who crashed in the lobby could be marked as abandoned which could lead to faulty suspensions
- Added the ability for players who leave a ranked game to reconnect to their current game while suspended from matchmaking
UI
- Added the ability to see the leaderboard for each World Tour stop
- Removed showing faulty cash amount gained for friendly kills
- Fixed so the infinite damage symbol shows when falling off a ledge or other scenarios
- Fixed tracking being allowed on locked quests
- Hide respawn coins in the scoreboard for Terminal Attack
- Fix for unintended behavior of the dropdown menu in Private Matches
- Fixed issue with the camera sniper skin playing unintentional sound effects while equipped
- Fixed the issue which caused contestants outside of the top 500 on the leaderboards to appear as “unranked”
Those are your patch notes for The Finals update 3.8.0. Take a look at our page on The Finals for more information on this stellar arena shooter.
