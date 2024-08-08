The Finals update 3.8.0 patch notes re-introduce a cash loss on team wipe

All that glitters is not gold.. Sometimes it’s Emerald!

It’s time to ask the age-old question, Contestants - CAN YOU REACH THE FINALS?

Today we’re finally unlocking THE FINALS inside the World Tour for all players who have reached a World Tour Badge Tier of Gold 1! Here you’ll be able to continue your badge progression past Gold and into Emerald, with unique rewards unlocking for each tier you achieve. In THE FINALS you only earn win points for winning an entire World Tour Tournament - so this truly is a challenge for our most seasoned contestants to show off their dedication.

We’re also heading to the next stop on the World Tour, the DISSUN Challenge. For this one, we’re updating the rules a bit by reintroducing cash loss on team wipe at 10% of total team cash. Make sure to play the DISSUN Challenge, and all of THE FINALS, with a friend or two because with this update we’re also introducing bonus Battle Pass XP when playing in a party!

UPDATE FOR CLARITY: For those who have already reached Gold 1 in the World Tour, please note that you have THE FINALS tile unlocked and the normal World Tour now appears locked. Have no fear, you will still be able to play with your friends and progress along your Emerald badges, regardless of the badge level of your party members. We realize, now that it is live, that this was a confusing way to present this change and we’ll work on a fix to make it more clear. Regardless of your badge level (Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Emerald), you are all still playing World Tour.