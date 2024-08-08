Listen to Take-Two Interactive's (TTWO) Q1 2025 earnings call here Tune in for insight into Take-Two Interactive's results for the latest financial quarter.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) has released its earnings report for Q1 2025, and will soon discuss those results during an earnings call. If you’d like to hear the conversation, listen to Take-Two Interactive’s Q1 2025 earnings call here.

Listen to Take-Two Interactive’s (TTWO) Q1 2025 earnings call

Take-Two Interactive’s Q1 2025 earnings call will take place today at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:40 p.m. ET. You can listen to it on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Take-Two is also hosting the call as a webcast on its financial website.

That’s how you can listen to Take-Two Interactive’s Q1 2025 earnings call. Stick with Shacknews for any financial news coming out of the call.