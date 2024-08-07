How to complete Of Lambs and Lions in Diablo 4 The Of Lambs and Lions quest in Diablo 4 is causing a little bit of confusion for folks. Here is how to finish it.

The Season of the Infernal Hordes has arrived in Diablo 4, and that is good news for anyone who enjoys slaying endless amounts of enemies and picking up that beautiful multicolored loot. Before you get into all the action, however, you need to finish up a quest called Of Lambs and Wolves and that can be a little awkward. Here is how to finish it so you can get stuck into the real meat of the season.

How to complete Of Lambs and Lions in Diablo 4

The first thing to do is make your way to Zarbinzet, where you can find an NPC named Locran. If you are starting a new character for the season and you skip the campaign, you will automatically spawn there and will need to talk to Captain Cireska, who will be to your right after you spawn. Talk to her and then Locran will appear, and you will be able to click on him to talk to him after a few seconds.

Speak with him to get the next step in the Of Lambs and Lions quest. Locran will head for his home, and it is up to you to meet him there. Where it gets a little tricky is that the game doesn't reveal the exact location of Locran's family homestead, and you need to track it down. Now, hop on your horse and head south of Zarbinzet.

Screenshot by Shacknews

If you look at your map, you will see a large green circle marking the rough location of his house near the western edge of the Umair Plateau. Head down there and make your way to the exact location shown on the map above. The house can be found directly to the southwest of Zarbinzet. Here, you will find a doorway into a house, and the next step will be to "approach the reinforced door." Click on the door to hear some dialogue, and then click on it again to gain entry to the house.

This might seem like it is bugged at first, but only because you need to click that second time to actually gain entry to Locran's home. If it still doesn't work, then leaving and reloading the area should solve it for you. When the green leaf symbol appears above the door, you know you can use it. Inside, you will meet Istel, who will be an important character as she introduces you to the Mother's Gifts that you will be collecting this season.

Screenshot by Shacknews

Mother's Gifts can be earned by killing powerful enemies such as elite monsters or bosses. The Mother's Gift will appear as a bright purple energy orb on the ground that you can pick up. You will then be able to return to Istel to hand in the Mother's Gifts and grab the various rewards that she is willing to offer for them. You can get a lot of great loot this way, so don't forget to visit Istel regularly throughout the season. She will move over to Zarbinzet after you are finished chatting with her and accept the deal that she and Locran want to make with you.

For full details on what to expect this season and what you might want to grind for, make sure you read the full Diablo 4 1.5.0 update patch notes.