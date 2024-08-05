ShackStream: Indie-licious Episode 165 - TerraScape We'll be building villages and kingdoms on floating islands in this week's indie game.

Indie-licious returns this week, bringing Shacknews’ weekly indie games livestream back to your Monday, and with it, we’re bringing TerraScape from Bitfall Studios. Can we organize and craft villages and kingdoms on the backs of airborne islands? Find out as we play the game live today.

TerraScape comes from the developers at Bitfall Studios and the publishers at Stray Fawn Publishing. In this relaxing sim, you take control of the development and expansion of villages into sprawling kingdoms. The catch? Your landscape is on a floating island in the sky. That means you’ll have to make the most of limited space and make sure you make smart use of resources, adding a sort of puzzle element to the relaxing experience of building and expansion.

Join us as we go live on the Shacknews Twitch channel and play TerraScape on today’s Indie-licious at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. You can also watch below:

Can we use our space wisely and build our Kingdom well in TerraScape? Find out as we go live soon on this week’s episode of Indie-licious.