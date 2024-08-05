New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Indie-licious Episode 165 - TerraScape

We'll be building villages and kingdoms on floating islands in this week's indie game.
TJ Denzer
Indie-licious returns this week, bringing Shacknews’ weekly indie games livestream back to your Monday, and with it, we’re bringing TerraScape from Bitfall Studios. Can we organize and craft villages and kingdoms on the backs of airborne islands? Find out as we play the game live today.

TerraScape comes from the developers at Bitfall Studios and the publishers at Stray Fawn Publishing. In this relaxing sim, you take control of the development and expansion of villages into sprawling kingdoms. The catch? Your landscape is on a floating island in the sky. That means you’ll have to make the most of limited space and make sure you make smart use of resources, adding a sort of puzzle element to the relaxing experience of building and expansion.

Join us as we go live on the Shacknews Twitch channel and play TerraScape on today’s Indie-licious at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. You can also watch below:

As always, we thank everyone who tunes into Shacknews livestream projects. Whether you’re watching Indie-licious, The Stevetendo Show, Pop! Goes the Culture, or our other projects, we appreciate your viewership and support. If you’d like to support our livestreams further, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can do the subscribing for free if you have an Amazon Prime account. Just link it to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming to get a free subscription each month to use as you please. If you want to throw that free sub our way, we’d be happy to have it.

Can we use our space wisely and build our Kingdom well in TerraScape? Find out as we go live soon on this week’s episode of Indie-licious.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

