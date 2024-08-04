How to enable cross progression - The First Descendant The First Descendant offers cross progression for users on console and PC, you'll just need to enable it.

The First Descendant is scratching that shooter itch for a lot of players, and those with multiple gaming devices are curious to learn about cross progression. The good news is that The First Descendant features cross save, where you can play on one platform and then shift to another. The trick is you’ll need to set it up first, which requires a Nexon account and linking everything together.

How to enable cross progression



Source: Shacknews

To activate cross progression (also known as cross save) in The First Descendant, you’ll need to make sure you have a Nexon account and the ability to visit the company’s website to link all available platforms. Start by logging into The First Descendant and opening the settings:

Go to the Account tab in the Settings Under Manage Account, click the Link button beside Link Account Click the Link Nexon Account button to be direct to the Nexon website

Over on the official site, you’ll need to enter your preferred email address and complete the form. There are a couple of steps here, including confirming the email address with a single-use verification code. If you cannot find this page, try the official Nexon login page.

After confirming the email address and completing the steps, you should be directed back to the game. At this point, you’ll note that the Account settings states “Nexon Account Linked”. Your next step will be to link the other platforms you wish to play on.

Sign in to your Nexon account and navigate to the Linking page to link everything else.

Source: Shacknews

Head over to the Nexon linking page. This page shows all of the available platforms that you can link to your Nexon account. Go ahead and link as many as you want, but specifically the ones you think you’ll want to use for cross progression. All you need to do is click “Link” and then authorize the action.

With this done, all of your preferred accounts will be linked to your Nexon account, and you can get back to playing The First Descendant. Whenever you want to switch platforms, load the game up on another platform and you’ll see that cross progress / cross save is active, allowing you to pick up where you left off. Take a look at our page on The First Descendant for more on Nexon’s hit title.