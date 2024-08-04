Pro Controllers keep disconnecting - World of Goo 2 World of Goo 2 players on Nintendo Switch are noticing their Pro Controllers keep disconnecting. Here's what's happening.

World of Goo 2 has arrived on Nintendo Switch and players are ready to dive in and solve some physics-based puzzles. Unfortunately, some players on Switch are encountering a problem with Pro Controllers constantly disconnecting. With no clear messaging in-game, some players are no doubt wondering if it’s an issue with their controller, or some setting in the game. Here’s what we’ve discovered.

Pro Controllers disconnecting in World of Goo 2

Unfortunately, World of Goo 2 can only be played using Joy-Cons or the Nintendo Switch touchscreen. You cannot play World of Goo 2 using the Pro Controllers. If you boot up the game and attempt to use one of these controllers, it will disconnect, with no error message on-screen or any other prompt.

Source: Nintendo

What this means is that you will need to forgo using the excellent Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and instead opt for the Joy-Cons. This may pose a problem for some players that are experiencing stick drift or those who simply prefer the ergonomics of the Pro Controller.

At the moment, there appears to be no fix for this as the game seems to be designed specifically for Joy-Cons and the touchscreen. It might be up to the developers at Tomorrow Corporation to either patch in a fix or perhaps directly address the issue in some other way.

While it's a bit annoying, at least you know why your Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers are disconnecting when playing World of Goo 2.