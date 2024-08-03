Weekend Discussion - August 3, 2024

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

I'm Batmaaaaaaaaan

All episodes of Batman: Caped Crusader are up on Prime Video and they're pretty darn good. Imagine that, you put the co-creator of Batman: The Animated Series, the director of the Robert Pattinson Batman movie, and JJ f'n Abrams together and they come out with a pretty good series. Who could have possibly guessed?

Certainly not David Zaslav, who was ready to shelve this show for a tax break before Amazon took it off WB's hands. He's very good at what he does, I'm told.

Solar energy

The new Solar Opposites season is days away, so get caught up in about a minute.

Marvelwatch

Dunkey sees something familiar with Marvel Rivals.

This is Deadpool and these are his stories

For those who can't visit Disney's California Adventure, here's a look at how Deadpool is passing his time there.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Charli xcx.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!