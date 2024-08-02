New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

ShackStream: Road to the Top 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tracks - The list begins

It's time to start ranking the top 96 tracks in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
1

Shacknews is back with our Road to the Top 96 series. We’ve officially played every track in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (including DLC), and are ready to rank them!

The ShackStream begins at 12 p.m.PT/3 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel! Join us as we deliberate over the best and worst tracks in MK8 Deluxe.

Thanks for tuning into this ShackStream! Stick around for future streams as we narrow down our list to a final ranking.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola