ROMhacking to move to news-only, no longer accepting other submissions The popular ROM site will be shifting to a news-only format with all databases and files shared with the Internet Archive.

ROMhacking is a long running site dedicated to game mods, translations, homebrews, and so much more. It’s been a cornerstone in a niche market, but now the site is transitioning into a news-only platform, with the database and files shifting over to the Internet Archive.



Source: ROMhacking

On August 1, 2024, the popular ROMhacking site issued a statement notifying the internet that it is changing how it operates. Effective immediately, the site will no longer accept submissions with the only exception to this being news. All parts of the site will remain up as read-only, downloads will continue provided they are supported, the forum will remain, but the Twitter and Discord affiliations have ended.

In addition to the site changes, ROMhacking notes that it has released the site’s database (except for account and/or profile information) to Internet Archive as well as all files and images.

While this was a long-time coming due to the changing landscape of the internet, the plans were accelerated recently due to some issues with handing the site over to a new group. The post makes mention of an internal group wanting to continue the site. The owners had begun the process of moving downloads into the group’s possessions, but notes some problems arose:

We had a rocky phase 1, moving the downloads into their possession. When I went to startup phase 2, I discovered a most dishonest and hate filled group. I learned that I had been dehumanized for a very long time. My personal details had been given out. Secret deceitful plots had been made to cut me out, and drop a bomb like I am a target to destroy. My family has seen this and after discussion, we are immediately ceasing all related site operations. We are cutting ties to Discord and Twitter social media outlets, and will have no further contact with these individuals.

It’s a sad day for those who have been visiting and utilizing ROMhacking for many years. However, it’s good to hear that the safety and security of family is at the forefront of the owner’s mind. The site will continue to live on, albeit in a different format, and the data is at least being preserved.