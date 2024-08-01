Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 138 We're breaking down RDJ's return to the MCU and everything else announced at SDCC 2024 on today's PGTC.

Howdy folks! It's a busy week for financial news, so PGTC is taking the early slot today! Come through for some early afternoon movie and TV discussions.

Episode 138 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Robert Downy Jr. is coming back to the MCU! And he's playing... Doctor Doom? Let's talk about that divisive Comic-Con announcement.We'll also cover the rest of SDCC's biggest announcements, including a new The Boys prequel in the works.

I... am Iron Man! It's time for Episode 138 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!