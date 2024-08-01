Listen to Amazon's (AMZN) Q2 2024 earnings call here Tune in for insight into Amazon's latest financial quarter.

This afternoon, Amazon (AMZN) will recap the last few months of its business with its quarterly earnings report. It’s where Amazon executives will discuss details of the quarter and provide guidance for the next quarter. If you’re interested in hearing more, you can listen to Amazon’s Q2 2024 earnings call right here.

Amazon’s Q2 2024 earnings call will take place today, August 1, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews YouTube channel, where it will also be available as a VOD following its conclusion. The call can also be accessed through Amazon’s investor relations website.

That's how you can listen to Amazon's Q2 2024 earnings call.