Listen to Amazon's (AMZN) Q2 2024 earnings call here

Tune in for insight into Amazon's latest financial quarter.
Donovan Erskine
1

This afternoon, Amazon (AMZN) will recap the last few months of its business with its quarterly earnings report. It’s where Amazon executives will discuss details of the quarter and provide guidance for the next quarter. If you’re interested in hearing more, you can listen to Amazon’s Q2 2024 earnings call right here.

Listen to Amazon’s (AMZN) Q2 2024 earnings call

Amazon’s Q2 2024 earnings call will take place today, August 1, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews YouTube channel, where it will also be available as a VOD following its conclusion. The call can also be accessed through Amazon’s investor relations website.

That’s how you can listen to Amazon’s Q2 2024 earnings call. You can expect to read all of the news from the report (and call) right here on Shacknews, as well as all the other major finance news hitting this week.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

