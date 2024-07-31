Listen to the Facebook (META) Q2 2024 earnings call here Mark Zuckerberg and other Facebook execs will discuss the company's latest round of earnings.

It’s a busy week for financial news, and Facebook (META) is among the latest to report its quarterly earnings. After the publishing of the report, the company will hold a call to share more information about the quarter. If you’d like to listen to Facebook’s Q2 2024 earnings call, you can do so right here.

Listen to the Facebook (META) Q2 2024 earnings call

Facebook’s (META) Q2 2024 earnings call will take place today, July 31, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Facebook also streams the call on its investor relations website as a webcast.

During the call, we can expect to hear Facebook executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, talk about the quarterly results and answer questions from top investors.

That’s how you can listen to Facebook’s Q2 2024 earnings call. Stick with Shacknews for any news that breaks during the call, as well as any other announcements in the business world this week.