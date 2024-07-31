New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to the Facebook (META) Q2 2024 earnings call here

Mark Zuckerberg and other Facebook execs will discuss the company's latest round of earnings.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Meta
1

It’s a busy week for financial news, and Facebook (META) is among the latest to report its quarterly earnings. After the publishing of the report, the company will hold a call to share more information about the quarter. If you’d like to listen to Facebook’s Q2 2024 earnings call, you can do so right here.

Listen to the Facebook (META) Q2 2024 earnings call

Facebook’s (META) Q2 2024 earnings call will take place today, July 31, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Facebook also streams the call on its investor relations website as a webcast.

During the call, we can expect to hear Facebook executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, talk about the quarterly results and answer questions from top investors.

That’s how you can listen to Facebook’s Q2 2024 earnings call. Stick with Shacknews for any news that breaks during the call, as well as any other announcements in the business world this week.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

