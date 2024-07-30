Listen to Microsoft's (MSFT) Q4 2024 earnings call here CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft execs will discuss the company's final quarter of its fiscal year 2024.

Microsoft (MSFT), one of the world’s largest companies, will share its earnings report for the final quarter of its fiscal year 2024 when markets close today. Shortly thereafter, the company will hold an earnings call to further discuss those results and field questions from investors. If you’re curious to learn more, you can listen to Microsoft’s Q4 2024 earnings call right here.

Listen to Microsoft’s (MSFT) Q4 2024 earnings call

Microsoft’s Q4 2024 earnings call will take place today, July 30, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews YouTube channel, where it’ll also be available as a VOD following its conclusion. Microsoft also streams the call as a webcast on its financial website.

Among the many branches of Microsoft’s business, we’ll be listening closely for any updates related to Xbox hardware or the company’s recently acquired studios.

You can expect to read any news from Microsoft’s earnings call right here on Shacknews, where you’ll also find other stories relating to the financial side of the tech and gaming industries.