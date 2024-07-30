New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to the Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 2025 earnings call here

Tune in to hear what EA executives have to say about the company's latest financial quarter.
Donovan Erskine
Electronic Arts
1

This afternoon, Electronic Arts (EA) will release its earnings report for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2025. Following the publishing of the report, EA will host an earnings call to discuss the results. If you’d like to hear the conversation, you can listen to EA’s Q1 2025 earnings call right here.

Listen to the Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 2025 earnings call

EA’s Q1 2025 earnings call will take place today, July 30, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it live on the Shacknews Twitch channel, which you can listen to using the embed above. The call is also being streamed as a Webcast on EA’s investor relations site.

During the call, we’ll be curious to hear if EA has any news regarding its upcoming slate of video game releases. We’ll also be monitoring the stock to see how it’s impacted by the earnings call and/or the report.

That’s how you can listen to the EA’s Q1 2025 earnings call. For more financial news as it relates to the video game industry, Shacknews has you covered.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

