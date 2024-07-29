Where to find Wyverns - Destiny 2 Learn the best location to find Wyverns in Destiny 2 so you can complete quests and bounties.

Wyverns are some of the most dangerous foes in Destiny 2 and ones that you’re rarely asked to defeat as part of quests. However, there are times when a quest, bounty, or mission requires you to find and defeat a Wyvern. When that happens, it’s helpful to know the easiest place to find one.

Where to find Wyverns



Wyverns can be found in the Perdition and Bunker E15 Lost Sectors on Europa. These are by far the easiest locations to farm them as they are guaranteed to spawn in some of the later rooms. It doesn’t matter which one you do: Bunker E15 is closer to the fast travel point but you might prefer the layout of Perdition, pick the one you like the most.

Alternatively, most activities with Vex will tend to have Wyverns in it. The Vault of Glass raid and The Glassway strike are two prime examples, however, they are quite lengthy activities and you might only need to get a handful of kills.



To defeat a Wyvern, either use your Power weapon to knock it down, a Super to obliterate it, or take aim at its center of mass to deal critical damage. These things are aggressive and will do everything in their power to bombard you with Void damage and even dive bomb your location in an attempt to crush you – the impact may even blast you off an edge. However, if you're doing a Lost Sector, they should only be red-bars, so standard weapons will do the trick.

Though you’ve no doubt defeated your fair share of Wyverns, when you do actually want to find one and defeat it, chances are you’ll draw a blank. But, just pop over to Europa and do a Lost Sector and you’ll find one in a few seconds. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help locating various enemy types across all factions.