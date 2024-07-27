Weekend Discussion - July 27, 2024 (San Diego Comic-Con catch-up edition)

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

We are family

As revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, the Brocks are going to war over the Venom symbiote.

Time crisis

The TVA is under new management!



Just announced by Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Feige and #MarvelComics Editor-in-Chief @CBCebulski at #MarvelSDCC, 'TVA' will be a five issue limited comic book series written by Marvel Studios’ Loki writer Katharyn Blair and drawn by artist… pic.twitter.com/LnDAR3esEC — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 26, 2024

Speaking of Marvel and Comic-Con, the TVA is going from the small screen to the pages of Marvel Comics with a five-issue mini-series from one of the writers of Loki.

Creature feature

DC and James Gunn are looking at Amanda Waller's post-Suicide Squad career, passing Rick Flag a new team to work with. Coming soon to Max!

The Preciouses

We venture outside of the superhero realm to see the latest trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which will premiere its second season on Prime Video on August 29.

Dead men walking

And finally, we wrap up with Comic-Con taking us back into the world of The Walking Dead with an update on two big shows.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Post Malone.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!