Weekend Discussion - July 27, 2024 (San Diego Comic-Con catch-up edition)

Let's talk about some cool comic book stuff.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

We are family

As revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, the Brocks are going to war over the Venom symbiote.

Time crisis

Speaking of Marvel and Comic-Con, the TVA is going from the small screen to the pages of Marvel Comics with a five-issue mini-series from one of the writers of Loki.

Creature feature

DC and James Gunn are looking at Amanda Waller's post-Suicide Squad career, passing Rick Flag a new team to work with. Coming soon to Max!

The Preciouses

We venture outside of the superhero realm to see the latest trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which will premiere its second season on Prime Video on August 29.

Dead men walking

And finally, we wrap up with Comic-Con taking us back into the world of The Walking Dead with an update on two big shows.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Post Malone.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

