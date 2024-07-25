ShackStream: Building our first team in F1 Manager 2024 Join Jan for a detour into the world of Formula 1 as he creates the Shacknews team in F1 Manager 24 and joins the grid as the 11th team.

While Jan is itching to get back onto the recently purchased farm in Attingham Park, this week marks the release of F1 Manager 24, so it's time for a little diversion and start up the Shacknews team. One of the new feature in this year's version is the ability to create a custom team and join the Formula 1 grid as the 11th team.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will be building a new team from the ground up, including choosing logos and liveries, and deciding on what driver pairing will lead the Shacknews Formula 1 team to success. Or spectacular failure; it remains to be seen which path lays ahead of him exactly.

If you do join us over on Twitch, don’t hesitate to say hello and provide your input on strategies and tactical decisions. Interacting with you folks is the best part of these streams, and we appreciate all the support. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.