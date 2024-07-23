ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 479 Dragon Quest XI gets the lead tonight on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age playthrough. The beginning of the adventure is a little slow with grinding for experience points for leveling up as well as story progression. In the last Dragon Quest XI episode, we made our way to Hotto, the next location on our journey.

While in Hotto, we ran into an interesting girl named Veronica. It turns out Veronica is looking for her missing sister, whom she thought would be in Hotto. There is a dungeon near by, the Cryptic Crypt, where Veronica’s sister might be. It’s the best lead we have and there’s no harm in looking. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough.

Who knew walking into a bar with a young child was a bad thing.

©Square Enix

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Perfect Dark playthrough as well as more Metroid: Zero Mission. In Perfect Dark, we saved the President of the United States and took care of his clone that was going to be used for nefarious purposes. As for Metroid: Zero Mission, we took down Mother Brain but the space pirates ambushed Samus when she tried to leave the planet. We're getting closer to finishing these games so stay tuned.

If you have always wanted to get out to PAX West in Seattle, then you're in luck since Shacknews has partnered with PAX West to give away some 4-day passes. Everyone should attend PAX at least once since you never know who or what you're going to see there. You might even get lucky and spot Shacknews staffers in their element, running from one end of the convention center to the other to make an appointment time slot.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.