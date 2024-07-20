Weekend Discussion - July 20, 2024

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Poolverine

One last look at Deadpool & Wolverine. It's out next week!

Crisi-tunity!

Over at DC, Crisis on Infinite Earths is about to hit its climax.

Alien forever

Take one more look at Alien: Romulus.

Say his name and he appears!

And another look at Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, which is way closer than you think!

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Weird Al.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!