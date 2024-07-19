Weekend PC Download Deals for July 19: Epic Summer Sale 2024

With Steam having wrapped up its big seasonal sale, the Epic Games Store is now stepping in. Look for EGS exclusives like Alan Wake 2 and Homeworld 3 along with many other big third-party titles on sale. If you're looking to add games elsewhere, Steam is celebrating EVO with the Steam Fighting Game Fest. Plus, look for some early launch deals on new games like Dungeons of Hinterberg and Flintlock: Siege of Dawn from some other fine storefronts.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Use the coupon code SIZZLE15 to get 15% off of most titles, including ones already on sale. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of July, you'll receive A Plague Tale: Requiem, Figment 2: Creed Valley, Ghostrunner 2, Heretic's Fork, Hyperviolent, Starship Troopers: Terran Command, Sticky Business, and Zoeti. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 or more to get Tropico 3 Gold Edition. Pay $5 or more to also receive Port Royale 3 Gold Edition and Tropico 4 Collectors Bundle. Pay $9 or more to also receive Spacebase Startopia, Port Royale 4 Extended Edition, and Tropico 5 Complete Collection. Pay $12 or more to also receive Railway Empire and Tropico 6 El Prez Edition with various DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive three more Tropico 6 DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Pay $6 or more to get TowerFall Ascension, Webbed, and Celeste. Pay $10 or more to also receive Hero's Hour, Children of Morta Complete Edition, Anvil Saga, and Rivals of Aether. These activate on Steam.

Take an additional 20% off during the Ubisoft Summer Sale with the coupon code UBISOFT20. Restrictions apply.

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.