Weekend PC Download Deals for July 19: Epic Summer Sale 2024

With Steam having wrapped up its big seasonal sale, the Epic Games Store is now stepping in. Look for EGS exclusives like Alan Wake 2 and Homeworld 3 along with many other big third-party titles on sale. If you're looking to add games elsewhere, Steam is celebrating EVO with the Steam Fighting Game Fest. Plus, look for some early launch deals on new games like Dungeons of Hinterberg and Flintlock: Siege of Dawn from some other fine storefronts.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Arcade Knights - FREE until 7/25
- Maid of Sker - FREE until 7/25
- Bramble: The Mountain King - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/24)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 8/14)
- Deceive Inc. - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 8/21)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/4)
- Card Shark - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- Soulstice - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- Epic Games Summer Sale 2024
- Alan Wake 2 - $32.49 (35% off)
- Homeworld 3 Fleet Command Edition - $71.99 (20% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - $17.49 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $37.49 (25% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $35.99 (40% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $34.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $32.49 (35% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $20.99 (70% ff)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $27.99 (60% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Payday 3 - $19.99 (35% off)
- System Shock - $17.99 (55% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS WRC - $14.99 (70% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $14.99 (70% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $19.79 (67% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $17.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dead Space - $20.99 (65% off)
- The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Edition - $49.49 (45% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $29.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $12.49 (75% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $19.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $20.99 (40% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $13.74 (45% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $10.19 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sifu - $15.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $7.99 (60% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $2.99 (90% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Summer Sale 2024.
Fanatical
- Starfield [Steam] - $40.59 (42% off)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $19.19 (50% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $23.89 (20% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Steam] - $15.89 (47% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.39 (61% off)
- Star Wars Collection [Steam] - $17.99 (82% off)
Gamebillet
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn [Steam] - $28.39 (29% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.14 (22% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $39.79 (43% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $18.95 (68% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $24.95 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $30.49 (49% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $27.95 (30% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $16.49 (34% off)
Gamersgate
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $23.00 (54% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Chants of Sennaar [Steam] - $14.71 (26% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun [Steam] - $14.16 (36% off)
- SnowRunner [Steam] $15.17 (49% off)
GamesPlanet
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $33.49 (52% off)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $57.59 (28% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [Ubisoft] - $31.99 (54% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition [Steam] - $35.99 (55% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Hell Let Loose [Steam] - $25.99 (48% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster - $23.99 (20% off)
- Call of Juarez - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/24)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $32.49 (35% off)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $3.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3 - $1.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code SIZZLE15 to get 15% off of most titles, including ones already on sale. Restrictions apply.
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $12.00 (80% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of July, you'll receive A Plague Tale: Requiem, Figment 2: Creed Valley, Ghostrunner 2, Heretic's Fork, Hyperviolent, Starship Troopers: Terran Command, Sticky Business, and Zoeti. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 or more to get Tropico 3 Gold Edition. Pay $5 or more to also receive Port Royale 3 Gold Edition and Tropico 4 Collectors Bundle. Pay $9 or more to also receive Spacebase Startopia, Port Royale 4 Extended Edition, and Tropico 5 Complete Collection. Pay $12 or more to also receive Railway Empire and Tropico 6 El Prez Edition with various DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive three more Tropico 6 DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
Pay $6 or more to get TowerFall Ascension, Webbed, and Celeste. Pay $10 or more to also receive Hero's Hour, Children of Morta Complete Edition, Anvil Saga, and Rivals of Aether. These activate on Steam.
- Heatwave of Hits
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Sci-Fi Supernova Sale.
- Square Enix Summer Sale
- Octopath Traveler 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition [Steam] - $2.99 (85% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Square Enix Summer Sale
Ubisoft Store
Take an additional 20% off during the Ubisoft Summer Sale with the coupon code UBISOFT20. Restrictions apply.
- Ubisoft Summer Sale
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $23.99 (40% off)
- Skull and Bones - $29.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $35.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $28.00 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $6.00 (90% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $30.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $6.00 (90% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $6.00 (90% off)
- Anno 1800 Annoversary Edition - $64.99 (50% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Summer Sale.
Steam
- Another Crab's Treasure - $23.99 (20% off)
- Steam Fighting Game Fest
- Tekken 8 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $27.99 (60% off)
- Guilty Gear STRIVE - $19.99 (50% off)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising - $29.99 (40% off)
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes - $24.99 (50% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.39 (84% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- SoulCalibur 6 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Samurai Shodown Steam Edition - $14.84 (80% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $7.99 (60% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $9.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam Fighting Game Fest.
- Aspyr Publisher Sale
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $22.49 (25% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection - $28.00 (20% off)
- MythForce - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
- More from the Steam Aspyr Publisher Sale.
- Facepunch Publisher Sale
- Rust - $19.99 (50% off)
- Garry's Mod - $4.99 (50% off)
- Chippy - $7.49 (50% off)
- Pacific Drive - $17.99 (40% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $19.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $14.99 (75% off)
- Atomic Heart - $23.99 (60% off)
- Viewfinder - $14.99 (40% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $9.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $9.79 (86% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $23.64 (41% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $10.19 (40% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Medieval Dynasty - $24.49 (30% off)
- Out of the Park Baseball '25 - $24.99 (50% off)
