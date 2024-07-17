New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to change your name - The Finals

Embark Studios lets you change your display name every 30 days in The Finals.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Embark Studios
1

The Finals continues to be a must-play for shooter fans and as new players jump in, the first thing they ask is: How do I change my name? It’s a fair question, as The Finals assigns each player a randomly generated in-game display name. The good news is you can change this immediately, though there is a limit to how often you can do this.

Change display name

To change your display name in The Finals, login to your Embark Studios account through the official website. Once signed in, you can edit your display name via the Profile section. There is a maximum of 16 characters in a display name and you can change it every 30 days:

  1. Login to your Embark Account
  2. Navigate to the Profile section
  3. Click Edit beside the Display Name box
  4. Enter a new display name
Embark Studios page showing display name change option
You can change your name every 30 days in The Finals.
Source: Shacknews

Once you’ve changed your display name, you should see it reflected in The Finals next time you launch the game. Remember, you can always change your name again later on, though you are limited to doing this once every 30 days.

When you change your name, you will keep all of your friends, but your name will obviously appear on their list using your new username. This could create some confusion, so let people know what’s up. Be sure to check out our page on The Finals for more information including the latest patch notes.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola