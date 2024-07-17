How to change your name - The Finals Embark Studios lets you change your display name every 30 days in The Finals.

The Finals continues to be a must-play for shooter fans and as new players jump in, the first thing they ask is: How do I change my name? It’s a fair question, as The Finals assigns each player a randomly generated in-game display name. The good news is you can change this immediately, though there is a limit to how often you can do this.

Change display name

To change your display name in The Finals, login to your Embark Studios account through the official website. Once signed in, you can edit your display name via the Profile section. There is a maximum of 16 characters in a display name and you can change it every 30 days:

Login to your Embark Account Navigate to the Profile section Click Edit beside the Display Name box Enter a new display name

You can change your name every 30 days in The Finals.

Source: Shacknews

Once you’ve changed your display name, you should see it reflected in The Finals next time you launch the game. Remember, you can always change your name again later on, though you are limited to doing this once every 30 days.

When you change your name, you will keep all of your friends, but your name will obviously appear on their list using your new username. This could create some confusion, so let people know what’s up. Be sure to check out our page on The Finals for more information including the latest patch notes.