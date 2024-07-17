ShackStream: Creepy investigations & spooky scares in Supernatural Join us as we dip our toes into the indie terrors of Supernatural on a special livestream.

When the supernatural is present around you, be careful what you say. It just might be listening. Supernatural is a first-person indie horror game that puts us in the role of an unfortunate detective strapped with solving the mysterious disappearance of a housemaid. As you scour the house and search for clues, it will respond to your voice and react, for better or worse. What does that mean? We’ll find out a little bit as we play the game on a special ShackStream today.

Supernatural comes from a one-person developer, Hitori De Productions, which also published the game. It officially launched on Steam on July 15, 2024. The game features a unique mechanic where you must interact with supernatural forces with your voice. It also features non-linear progression and puzzle-solving.

Join us as we go live with Supernatural on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Can we survive the insanity and discover the truth behind Supernatural? Find out as we go live with the game on Twitch shortly!