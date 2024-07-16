Aberrant Action god roll - Destiny 2 Aberrant Action is the latest and hottest Rocket-Assisted Sidearm and its god roll will blast through PvE and PvP.

The first Episode of Destiny's new content model, Echoes continues with Act 2. This next installment brings potentially one of the best seasonal weapons Guardians have ever had the chance to chase. Aberrant Action is a Solar Rocket-Assisted Frame Sidearm that goes straight to the top of the must-have weapon list.

How to get Aberrant Action

Aberrant Action is a potential reward for completing seasonal activities such as Breach Executable, and Echoes Battlegrounds or for progressing the story.

Once obtained, Aberrant Action can be focused at Failsafe, the seasonal vendor for Echoes found at The H.E.L.M. You will need to progress a few steps of the Act 2 story before it will appear for focusing. Aberrant Action can also be crafted once five are obtained with Deepsight Resonance.

PvE - Aberrant Action god roll

Rocket-Assisted Frames have been a quality addition to the sandbox and Aberrant Action comes in to take a spot near the top with this PvE god roll. This is basically the Rocket-Assisted Frame Sidearm version of the mighty Luna’s Howl god roll.

Aberrant Action god roll - PvE Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handing +15) Magazine High-Velocity Rounds (Velocity +10, Reload Speed +10) Perk 1 Heal Clip (Finishing a reload within five seconds of a kill grants Cure x2 to you and Cure x1 to allies within 15 meters) Perk 2 Incandescent (Applies 30 Scorch stacks to enemies within four meters on Weapon Kills. Powerful combatant kills increases this to eight meters) Origin Trait Radiolaria Transposer (Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid) Masterwork Reload Speed (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag (Magazine +3)

Pick this up with Quick Launch to push the Velocity stat and add a good bump to the Handling stat to help keep Aberrant Action feeling snappy. Add High-Velocity Rounds into the Magazine for more Velocity to get rockets to reach their target faster and some much-needed Reload Speed which starts on the low end at its base.

The main perks start with Heal Clip and, due to the power of Aberrant Action, this will have no problem setting up. With added healing bonuses to the surrounding fireteam, Heal Clip combined with Incandescent is a top-tier combination for ensuring health can be returned during even the tightest battles. Incandescent has become notorious in PvE for how it can easily clear out rooms or provide extra damage to tougher foes. Causing large explosions of fire, Incandescent takes this god roll to the next level and will be great to use in all levels of PvE content.

PvP - Aberrant Action god roll

Aberrant Action will not be seen as a PvP-focused weapon, but due to the perks available, this god roll can be used in tandem with other weapons and take opponents off guard.

Aberrant Action god roll - PvP Barrel Countermass (Stability +10, Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine High-Velocity Rounds (Velocity +10, Reload Speed +10) Perk 1 Threat Detector (Grants one or two stacks while within 15 meters of one to two or more enemies. Bonuses at one to two stacks: +15|+40 Stability. +18|+60 Reload Speed. +25|+100 Handling. +0.9x|+0.81x Handling animation duration) Perk 2 Harmony (Upon readying the weapon within three seconds of getting a kill with a different weapon: grants 20 percent increased damage and Handling +15 for seven seconds) Origin Trait Radiolaria Transposer (Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid) Masterwork Velocity (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling (Decreases ready and stow animation by 10 percent)

For the Barrel, begin with Countermass. Recoil is quite wide at the base so this pulls it back to be much more vertical and easily controlled. Due to the nature of this god roll, Handling and Stability become some key features for keeping the snappy feel while switching and ensuring follow-up shots are easy to keep on-target. High-Velocity Rounds then add speed to each rocket fired, making it difficult for opponents to dodge the incoming barrage.

The final perk of this god roll shows how this loop will work in PvP. Start with Harmony in the final slot to get the most benefits as swapping to Aberrant Action after a kill will make it excel. Due to this, Aberrant Action calls for an aggressive playstyle so it needs to be in the thick of battle. This is where Threat Detector comes in. When in its second stack, Aberrant Action will have maximum Reload Speed and Handing with Stability close to its peak performance. This PvP god roll package won’t be expected but it can do serious damage and be very easy to use following this gameplay loop.

Aberrant Action is one of the most anticipated weapons of Episode Echoes. If the history of Rocket Sidearms is anything to go by, these god rolls will be chased down hard during the first Episode of Destiny 2. To follow all the developments unfolding in The Final Shape check out the Guardian essential Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.