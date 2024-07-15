Summum Bonum god roll - Destiny 2 Grab the new Summum Bonum Sword from the raid for a different kind of PvE and PvP god roll.

Salvation’s Edge is not only a pinnacle raid experience in Destiny 2 but it has brought weaponry that will keep it alive for years to come. Summum Bonum is not your usual Sword. Most Heavy weapons focus on damage, but Summum Bonum excels at clearing out rooms of enemies and these god rolls provide a unique weapon worth chasing.

How to get Summum Bonum

Summum Bonum can drop from completing the second, fourth, and final encounter in The Final Shape raid, Salvation’s Edge. Once unlocked it can be picked up using Spoils of Conquest at the end of the raid chest or has a chance to drop from either secret chest found in the traversal sections of Salvation’s Edge. As with most raid weapons, Summum Bonum can be crafted after acquiring five with red borders.

PvE - Summum Bonum god roll

Swords are known for providing quality movement and hitting hard but Summum Bonum's focus is on clearing enemies with minimal effort. This god roll provides power with a smart combination to get the best out of it.

Summum Bonum god roll - PvE Blade Hungry Edge (Ammo Capacity +4) Guard Swordmasters Guard (Charge Rate +10, Guard Resistance +10, Guard Endurance +40) Perk 1 Tireless Blade (Swords are refunded one ammo after every other powered kill) Perk 2 Chain Reaction (Each final blow with this weapon creates an elemental damage explosion) Origin Trait Collective Purpose (Gain bonus range and handling when near allies. Bows receive faster draw time and Swords receive faster charge rate. The effect scales with the number of nearby allies) Masterwork Impact (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag (+6 Ammo Capacity)

With a focus on clearing waves of enemies, look to add Hungry Edge for the Guard which increases Ammo Capacity. Keeping the energy up is essential for getting off more Heavy attacks to deal with more and more rushing foes. To do this, add Swordmasters Guard for its Charge Rate increase.

The main perks are all about the synergy between Tireless Blade and Chain Reaction. When Chain Reaction gets a kill, any chained kills count for Tireless Blade, refunding ammo to Summum Bonum. This is a great combination and ensures the loop can continue, leaving enemies with no way to get near your fireteam.

PvP - Summum Bonum god roll

Swords bring a different playstyle to regular Heavy weapons in The Crucible and the Summum Bonum god roll can do a solid job.

Summum Bonum god roll - PvP Blade Honed Edge (Impact +2) Guard Balanced Guard (Guard Endurance +40, Guard Resistance +40) Perk 1 Strategist (Weapon kills grant 10 percent Class Ability Energy) Perk 2 Vorpal Weapon (Deals increased damage to Guardians in their super ability. PVP: 20 percent) Origin Trait Collective Purpose (Gain bonus range and handling when near allies. Bows receive faster draw time and Swords receive faster charge rate. The effect scales with the number of nearby allies) Masterwork Impact (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling (Decreases ready and stow animation by 10 percent)

To focus on hitting hard, start with Honed Edge which increases Impact. This ensures you deal more damage against opponents covered by an overshield or in their Super. Then use Balanced Guard which makes Summum Bonum’s block withstand harder hits and last longer, making it great for closing the gap or pulling out of a losing situation.

The first of the main perks is Strategist: Each kill returns some Class ability energy which. This will ensure you’re in a better position when entering the next fight. Round off with Vorpal Weapon which adds a strong 20 percent boost to damage to opponents in their Super. This powerful strike can save a whole team from being wiped, and preventing a wipe can ensure victory in the toughest games.

Summum Bonum is unexpectedly one of the most fun god rolls to pick up. It may not suit the consensus on a Heavy weapon but that is why it shines. To follow all the developments unfolding in The Final Shape check out the Guardian essential Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.