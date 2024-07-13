Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.
"M" for Murder
Friend of Shacknews Nikole Zivalich and Elyse Williams are doing a show for PBS SoCal. Watch as they guide an Agatha Christie expert through the latest Agatha Christie video game.
Shieldser Blocks
Fresh off last week's troll race showcase at Summer Games Done Quick, CarlSagan42 is back to the troll grind in Super Mario Maker 2.
The Rick of all Ricks... of Japan
Rick & Morty: The Anime finally appears to be ready to roll. It's coming in mid-August.
America! F*ck yeah!
And let's just enjoy that Captain America: Brave New World teaser one more time!
Weekend Grooves
Take us home, Eminem.
That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - July 13, 2024