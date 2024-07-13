New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - July 13, 2024

It's the weekend, so jump into the Saturday edition.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

"M" for Murder

Friend of Shacknews Nikole Zivalich and Elyse Williams are doing a show for PBS SoCal. Watch as they guide an Agatha Christie expert through the latest Agatha Christie video game.

Shieldser Blocks

Fresh off last week's troll race showcase at Summer Games Done Quick, CarlSagan42 is back to the troll grind in Super Mario Maker 2.

The Rick of all Ricks... of Japan

Rick & Morty: The Anime finally appears to be ready to roll. It's coming in mid-August.

America! F*ck yeah!

And let's just enjoy that Captain America: Brave New World teaser one more time!

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Eminem.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Hello, Meet Lola