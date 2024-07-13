Weekend Discussion - July 13, 2024

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

"M" for Murder

Friend of Shacknews Nikole Zivalich and Elyse Williams are doing a show for PBS SoCal. Watch as they guide an Agatha Christie expert through the latest Agatha Christie video game.

Shieldser Blocks

Fresh off last week's troll race showcase at Summer Games Done Quick, CarlSagan42 is back to the troll grind in Super Mario Maker 2.

The Rick of all Ricks... of Japan

Rick & Morty: The Anime finally appears to be ready to roll. It's coming in mid-August.

America! F*ck yeah!

And let's just enjoy that Captain America: Brave New World teaser one more time!

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Eminem.

