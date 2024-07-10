Non-Denouement god roll - Destiny 2 Move over Trinity Ghoul, Non-Denouement is the best Arc Bow in Destiny 2 now.

The Final Shape raid, Salvation’s Edge, allows Guardians to take down The Witness for good. To achieve this, Bungie has given players a helping hand by dropping the best Legendary Arc Bow ever seen: Non-Denouement. These PvE and PvP god rolls unlock immense power to wield and do the job across all levels of Destiny 2 content.

How to get Non-Denouement

Non-Denouement can be obtained from completing the first, second, and fourth encounter in The Final Shape raid, Salvation’s Edge.

Once obtained, further rolls can be picked up using Spoils of Conquest at the end of the raid chest or it has a chance to drop from either secret chest found in the traversal sections of Salvation’s Edge. Once five Deepsight Resonance versions are unlocked, Non-Denouement can be crafted at the Relic.

PvE - Non-Denouement god roll

Non-Denouement is a PvE powerhouse and this god roll can be taken into any activity in Destiny 2 content and clean house.

Non-Denouement god roll - PvE Bowstring Polymer String (Accuracy +5, Draw Time -36) Arrow Compact Arrow Shaft (Reload +10, Handling +10) Perk 1 Archer’s Tempo (on precision hit: 0.75x Draw Time multiplier for 3 seconds) Perk 2 Voltshot (Finishing a reload within 5.3 seconds of a weapon kill grants Voltshot for seven seconds. While Voltshot is active, your next weapon hit applies Jolt and consumes the buff) Origin Trait Collective Purpose (Gain bonus range and handling when near allies. Bows receive faster draw time and Swords receive faster charge rate. The effect scales with the number of nearby allies) Masterwork Reload Speed (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Freehand Grip (Decreases hip-fire Accuracy Cone size by 30 percent and grants a 0.95x ready animation duration multiplier)

To harness this power, start with Polymer String for its decrease in Draw Time allowing arrows to be launched into their targets faster with the added Accuracy to ensure they hit their target no matter the distance. Add Compact Arrow Shaft to boost Reload Speed, which knocks the next arrow faster which in turn helps set up the main perk, Voltshot.

The first main perk goes to Archer’s Tempo. Landing precision hits can make the Draw Time per arrow nearly instant, which lets you easily get off multiple shots and deal high amounts of damage. Finish off with Voltshot, where reloading after a kill means the next arrow releases a powerful blast of Arc. With this perk rolling, Non-Denouement can clear entire rooms with a single arrow and continue to pile on the damage with speedy Draw Time and Accuracy.

PvP - Non-Denouement god roll

Like most bows, Non-Denouement can take some getting used to in The Crucible but when mastered, this PvP god roll can be a powerful asset on the way to victory.

Non-Denouement god roll - PvP Bowstring Polymer String (Accuracy +5, Draw Time -36) Arrow Straight Fletching (Accuracy +10) Perk 1 Hip-Fire Grip (while hipfiring: Stability +25, Aim Assist +15, 2.7 degrees larger precision aim angle, Accuracy Cone size -15 percent, increased Aim Assist falloff distance +20 percent, increased damage falloff distance +20 percent) Perk 2 Archer’s Gambit (Hip-fire precision hits grant the following benefits for four seconds: 60 percent decreased Draw Time. Increased Reload and Reload duration multiplier. Hip-fire precision hits extend the buff duration by 4 seconds up to a maximum of eight seconds) Origin Trait Collective Purpose (Gain bonus range and handling when near allies. Bows receive faster draw time and Swords receive faster charge rate. The effect scales with the number of nearby allies) Masterwork Accuracy (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Freehand Grip (Decreases hip-fire Accuracy Cone size by 30 percent and grants a 0.95x ready animation duration multiplier)

Focusing on Accuracy, start with Polymer String and pair this up immediately with Straight Fletching. This combination gives an instant +15 to Accuracy which is the main pull of this PvP god roll. The added Draw Time is a solid bonus for getting arrows primed faster and ready to launch at rushing opponents.

The main perks work in tandem to great effect starting with Hip-Fire Grip. Adding Accuracy and Aim Assist bonuses are essential to have the best chance of landing a shot from the hip even at longer distances. Archer’s Gambit then takes advantage of this. When a precision shot is landed from the hip, the boosts to Draw Time and Reload make each follow-up shot ready to go nearly instantly, wiping opponents out before they can even react to the onslaught of arrows. As mentioned, this can take some mastery but with the right Mod and Masterwork, Accuracy will be almost maxed out, leaving Non-Denouement ready to cause some chaos in The Crucible.

Non-Denouement is a must-have for any Guardian and these PvE and PvP god rolls will be high on the list of powerful loot to chase down. Check out the Guardian essential Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide to follow all the developments unfolding in The Final Shape.