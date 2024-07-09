Watch the Destiny 2: Echoes: Act 2 developer livestream here Come and check out what Bungie has planned for Act 2 of Destiny 2's first Episode, Echoes.

Destiny 2: Echoes: Act 2 is the next instalment in the game’s new Episode format. This new Act will see the story continue as players uncover the mystery of what’s happening on Nessus with the Vex. But before it all kicks off, Bungie has a special developer livestream scheduled for today, and we here at Shacknews are going to be co-streaming it over on Twitch.

Destiny 2: Echoes: Act 2 developer livestream

The Destiny 2: Echoes: Act 2 livestream is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Come and stop by the Shacknews Twitch channel as Managing Editor Bill Lavoy and myself watch and react to the developer livestream right alongside you!

As for what we know about this developer livestream, it will focus on Echoes: Act 2, and according to the July 5 TWID, three Bungie developers will be talking about how the story unfolds, what new activities will be available, and the weapons coming with the Act.

It's sure to be an insightful livestream.