ShackStream: Indie-licious Ep. 164 quacks the case in Duck Detective: The Secret Salami Can our down-on-his-luck detective solve a sinister scheme with the powers of de-duck-tion? Find out in this week's Indie-licious ShackStream!

Something’s afowl in the city, and Duck Detective intends to get to the bottom of it. Will this detective be able to break their losing streak and crack the mystery of the Secret Salami? Join us and find out as we play Duck Detective: The Secret Salami on today’s episode of Indie-licious.

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami comes to us from Happy Broccoli Games, who are the developers and publishers. Having launched on May 23, 2024, Duck Detective is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Players take on the role of the titular Duck Detective, a down-on-his-luck private eye set on unraveling a twisted mystery. Players will search for clues, profile suspects, and more as they hone in on the secrets of the Salami.

Join us as we play Duck Detective on the this week’s episode of Indie-licious, going live at 2:15 p.m. PT / 5:15 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch just below.

Can we follow the bread crumbs to the Secret Salami without eating them? Will we ruffle feathers on our way there? Tune in as we find out when we play Duck Detective: The Secret Salami on this week’s Indie-licious.