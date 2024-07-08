Cities: Skylines 2 console version delayed indefinitely Colossal Order says it still hasn't hit the "stability and performance targets" for a console release of its city builder sequel.

Cities: Skylines 2 launched on PC in October 2023 with the hopes of delivering a console version not too long after. After working to address performance issues with the city builder, the game’s console release was delayed to October 2024. As the fall season inches closer, it has become clear to developer Colossal Order that the October release window is no longer realistic. Cities: Skylines 2’s console launch has been delayed indefinitely.

Colossal Order announced the delay in a post to the Paradox Forum. “Unfortunately, we have not yet met the stability and performance targets we set for the console release,” wrote the developer. “Without a Release Candidate (RC), we are now unable to meet an October release window.”



Source: Paradox Interactive

While we are making slow but steady progress, there are still unresolved issues impacting the game in ways that harm the player experience we want to deliver. We expect to receive a new RC, which will undergo a thorough review in August. This evaluation will determine whether we can begin the submission process and provide a solid release date, or if further issues need to be addressed.

Colossal Order announced the delay to October back in April, alongside an apology for the state of the game on PC, which has its own significant performance issues. Instead of providing a new release window, the developer is opting to wait until it sees meaningful progress in the development of a console port. It may be a long wait, but you can expect to read the next update about Cities: Skylines 2 on consoles right here on Shacknews.