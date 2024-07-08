New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Cities: Skylines 2 console version delayed indefinitely

Colossal Order says it still hasn't hit the "stability and performance targets" for a console release of its city builder sequel.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Paradox Interactive
2

Cities: Skylines 2 launched on PC in October 2023 with the hopes of delivering a console version not too long after. After working to address performance issues with the city builder, the game’s console release was delayed to October 2024. As the fall season inches closer, it has become clear to developer Colossal Order that the October release window is no longer realistic. Cities: Skylines 2’s console launch has been delayed indefinitely.

Colossal Order announced the delay in a post to the Paradox Forum. “Unfortunately, we have not yet met the stability and performance targets we set for the console release,” wrote the developer. “Without a Release Candidate (RC), we are now unable to meet an October release window.”

A forest covered in snow.

Source: Paradox Interactive

Colossal Order announced the delay to October back in April, alongside an apology for the state of the game on PC, which has its own significant performance issues. Instead of providing a new release window, the developer is opting to wait until it sees meaningful progress in the development of a console port. It may be a long wait, but you can expect to read the next update about Cities: Skylines 2 on consoles right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

