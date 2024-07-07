Better Devils god roll - Destiny 2 This fan favorite returns to the top of the Hand Cannon wishlist with these PvE and PvP god rolls.

The Final Shape showcases the best Destiny 2 has to offer and this expansion has nailed it with new additions to the sandbox. Better Devils makes a long-awaited return and now comes with the power of Strand loaded in the barrel. With a revamped perk set, these PvE and PvP god rolls have something for old and new fans of this powerful Hand Cannon.

How to get Better Devils

Better Devils can be rewarded upon completion of matches in The Crucible. It can also be focused for more random rolls at Lord Shaxx in The Tower using Crucible Engrams.

Crucible rank points are another way to get these engrams, which can be earned when playing endgame PvP modes such as Iron Banner and Trials of Osiris.

PvP - Better Devils god roll

Enhancing Range as the main focus and calling back to the Better Devils from Destiny 2 year one, this PvP god roll captures what makes Destiny 2 gunplay feel so satisfying when making those match-winning plays in The Crucible.

Better Devils god roll - PvP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Moving Target (Grants Aim Assist +10 while Aiming Down Sights (ADS) and reduces the ADS movement speed penalty by an additive 2.5 percent) Perk 2 Explosive Payload (Projectiles create an area-of-effect detonation on impact) Origin Trait Nadir Focus (Sustained fire increases accuracy and Range) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assistance +5)

With Range in mind, this god roll sets up with Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds. Both give a solid boost to Range totalling +20 straight out of the gate. Hand Cannons are deadly in an accurate Guardian’s hand and the added Range helps ensure accuracy down long sight lines and can easily catch enemies off guard when the shots start to land.

An effective way to use Hand Cannons in the current sandbox is “peek shooting,” effectively using a corner to dip in and out of cover per shot. Moving Target not only enhances that playstyle but the added movement bonus is effective for any situation when caught in a duel. The extra Aim Assist from this perk adds to an already high stat to help keep shots on target. This roll finishes off with Explosive Payload. Adding this great perk gives opponents a difficult time to return fire due to the flinch caused and the extra damage can be the difference when taking down the enemy or providing that extra push for them to be finished off by a teammate.

A worthy combination to mention is also Enlightened Action and Kill Clip. This works great in the larger 6v6 matches due to the fast Reload potential and damage bonus of Kill Clip.

PvE - Better Devils god roll

Hand Cannons frequently come up as a way to stun Champion-type enemies in Destiny 2 making them viable in some of the toughest activities and this PvE god roll taps into that power.

Better Devils god roll - PvE Barrel Chambered Compensator (Stability +10, Recoil +10, Handling -5) Magazine Appended Mag (Magazine +2) Perk 1 Slice (The next 5 Hits within 8 seconds of using your Class ability apply Sever to hit targets even if they are currently immune to damage. Applying Sever refreshes the buff duration. Activates even while stowed) Perk 2 Frenzy (After being in combat for 12 seconds: grants 15 percent increased damage, Handling +100, and Reload +100 for seven seconds. Works and can activate while stowed. Dealing and receiving damage refreshes the buff duration. For Frenzy, being in combat is defined as having either dealt or received damage within the last five seconds) Origin Trait Nadir Focus (Sustained fire increases accuracy and Range) Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag (Magazine +3)

Start this off with Chambered Compensator for its Recoil and Stability boosts which work in tandem to make follow-up shots easy to keep on target. Appended Magazine then adds two extra shots to the Magazine to keep the damage coming when in battle.

For the main perk combination, Slice comes into the first slot for its potential to debuff even the most powerful opponents. After using your Class ability, Sever becomes active, and landing a shot on a target grants a 35 percent reduction to that enemy’s attack which can be a game-changer when taking on any endgame content. Finish off with Frenzy so when in combat Reload and Handling hit their maximum values while the added damage boost cuts through hordes of on-rushing enemies.

They say it is better the devil you know and this Better Devils god roll brings back those good memories of a powerful weapon to veteran players and is sure to win over tons of new followers with its returning god rolls.